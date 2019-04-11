Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pots both goals in loss
Stone scored twice in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
While Stone had no trouble beating Sharks goalie Martin Jones, his teammates didn't fare so well in the contest. Stone had 11 points in 18 games after a trade from the Senators, but he's a hotter start in the postseason. Stone, Max Pacioretty, and Paul Stastny combined for five points in Wednesday's loss, and that second-line trio should be reliable point producers for fantasy owners.
