Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pots goal in Game 4 loss

Stone scored a goal on five shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stone has scored four goals and added an assist over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger got the Golden Knights on the board with a goal off a rush in the first period. He's up to seven tallies, 12 points, 34 shots, 31 hits and a minus-1 rating through 15 playoff appearances. Stone has been back in a top-six role lately after initially playing on the third line following his injury.