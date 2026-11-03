Stone scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The 34-year-old winger banged home a rebound from in close against Jeremy Swayman late in the second period, getting Vegas on the board after they fell into an early 2-0 hole. It was Stone's 10th goal of the season, and through 16 contests he's racked up 18 points, including eight (four goals, four assists) on the power play. Stone has yet to miss a game so far in 2026-27, an achievement in itself -- he has yet to play more than 66 regular-season games in any campaign since his first full season with the Golden Knights back in 2019-20.