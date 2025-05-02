Stone scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Thursday in the Golden Knights' 3-2 victory over the Wild in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger camped out front of the Minnesota net late in the third period and re-directed a Brayden McNabb feed to produce the series-winning goal. Stone failed to score a point through his first three playoff games, but over the last three games, all Vegas wins, he's collected two goals and four points. He'll look to stay locked in when the Knights take on the Oilers in the second round.