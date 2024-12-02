Stone (lower body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone has been on injured reserve since Nov. 19, but his return to practice is encouraging, even though he was wearing a non-contact sweater. He'll presumably need to increase his workload during practice before he's in the mix to return to game action, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Head coach Bruce Cassidy ruled Stone out for Tuesday's game against Edmonton, and while he didn't rule the 32-year-old out beyond that, Cassidy said that Stone's return timetable will depend on how quickly he progresses to full-contact work.