Stone (back) continues to show progress without any setbacks in his rehab, but there is no timetable for his return, SinBin.Vegas reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said on Friday "(Stone)'s been progressing well and there have been no setbacks, so that's encouraging. I don't know if that's optimistic, it's just he's progressing well. No news is good news in terms of bad news... does that make any sense?" Stone has missed the last 36 games with his back woes. He had 17 goals and 21 assists in 43 games before he was shut down on Jan. 13.