Stone notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Stone set up Chandler Stephenson's second-period tally, which ended up being the game-winner. The 28-year-old Stone has a nine-game goal drought, and he's recorded only four helpers in that span. For the year, Stone has 12 goals and 30 assists in 38 outings. He's added 66 shots, 22 PIM and a plus-18 rating.