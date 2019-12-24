Stone posted an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stone picked up the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's goal in the second period. It didn't take long for Stone to lay the foundation for a new point streak after his six-game heater was snapped Sunday versus the Sharks. The 27-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 22 assists in 40 appearances this season. If he can sustain the pace, he'll have his second consecutive 70-point campaign.