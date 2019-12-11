Stone notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone set up linemate Max Pacioretty for the third-period tally. Stone's offense has dropped off a bit recently -- his helper Tuesday was just his second assist in his last six games. The 27-year-old still has 25 points and 81 shots through 32 contests despite the recent downturn.