Stone scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin win over St. Louis.

Stone's re-direct of a Nate Schmidt feed broke a 5-5 tie with 7:29 remaining in regulation and sent the Golden Knights to victory. Stone also picked up the lone assist on a Shea Theodore power-play goal in the second period, while leading all Vegas forwards in ice time (20:13). He now has two goals and two assists through the first two games of the playoffs.