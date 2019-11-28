Stone tallied a goal and an assist with four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win versus Nashville.

Stone opened the scoring seven-and-a-half minutes into the first period with his 11th goal of the year, then drew the secondary assist on Max Pacioretty's game-tying goal with one second left in regulation. Stone has been a steady contributor for the Golden Knights in 2019-20, collecting 23 points in 27 games.