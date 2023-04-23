Stone logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets.

The Winnipeg native set up Chandler Stephenson for the opening tally just 2:52 into the contest. Stone has four points, seven shots, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating through three playoffs games, which is his first action since mid-January. The winger has played on the third line at even strength, but he sees enough time in all situations to be a key part of the Golden Knights' offense.