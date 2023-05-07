Stone notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Stone set up an Ivan Barbashev tally in the third period. The helper gave Stone four goals and seven assists through seven playoff contests, and he's on an active six-game point streak. The winger should continue to see important minutes in all situations as the Golden Knights look to bounce back in Edmonton on Monday for Game 3.