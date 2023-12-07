Stone notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Stone has two goals and two helpers over his last five games, an improvement on the four-game drought he went through in late November. The 31-year-old winger hasn't put up multiple points in an outing since Nov. 16 despite his regular usage in a top-six role. Stone is at 22 points, 54 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 contests.