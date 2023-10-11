Stone logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Stone helped out on Chandler Stephenson's opening goal and Jack Eichel's empty-netter. While he was limited to 38 points and 43 games last season, Stone returned to produce 24 points in 22 playoff outings. Keeping the 31-year-old winger healthy will be key for Vegas' defense of their Stanley Cup Championship -- he's played just 80 games over the last two campaigns combined due to a pair of back surgeries. For now, it appears head coach Bruce Cassidy is content to have Stone and Eichel on separate lines, providing balance to the Golden Knights' top six.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Hat trick in Cup clincher•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Deals two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Opens scoring for Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nets goal Friday•