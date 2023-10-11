Stone logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Stone helped out on Chandler Stephenson's opening goal and Jack Eichel's empty-netter. While he was limited to 38 points and 43 games last season, Stone returned to produce 24 points in 22 playoff outings. Keeping the 31-year-old winger healthy will be key for Vegas' defense of their Stanley Cup Championship -- he's played just 80 games over the last two campaigns combined due to a pair of back surgeries. For now, it appears head coach Bruce Cassidy is content to have Stone and Eichel on separate lines, providing balance to the Golden Knights' top six.