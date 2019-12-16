Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pushes point run to four games
Stone had a goal and an assist with four shots and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Stone scored the game-winner midway through the second period and set up the first of Max Pacioretty's two goals in the third. He's now riding a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists) heading into Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. Stone has 12 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.
