Stone had a goal and an assist with four shots and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Stone scored the game-winner midway through the second period and set up the first of Max Pacioretty's two goals in the third. He's now riding a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists) heading into Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. Stone has 12 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.