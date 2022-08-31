Stone (back) is questionable for the start of the Golden Knights' training camp, Jackie Spiegel of NHL.com reported Tuesday.

Stone is still expected to have enough time in camp to be ready for Opening Night, but it's clear his recovery has not gone better than expected. The 30-year-old winger battled the back injury throughout the last campaign, though he managed nine goals and 21 assists in 37 contests. The injury risk is baked into Stone's expectations at this point in his career, but he's still a solid mid-round pick for his productivity when healthy.