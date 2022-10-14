Stone suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 1-0 win against Chicago, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Stone was hurt when he absorbed a shot during the contest. He missed Friday's practice due to the injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy is still hoping that Stone will play Saturday against Seattle.
