Stone dished out five assists and was plus-3 in Monday's 5-4 overtime win versus Minnesota.

What a night for Stone, who had the primary assist on every Vegas goal in a rousing comeback victory. He set up power-play strikes by Cody Glass and Max Pacioretty in the second period, even-strength tallies in the third by Nicolas Hague and Alex Tuch to force overtime, then punctuated his night with a perfect feed on Pacioretty's winner in the extra session. Stone had been sputtering offensively coming into the night, notching just a goal and an assist over his previous seven games, but his massive performance Monday gave him 22 points (18 assists) in 18 contests on the year.