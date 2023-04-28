Stone scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Stone's goal was the game-winner, and he also set up both of Chandler Stephenson's tallies. With three goals and five assists over five first-round contests, Stone looks to be in peak form despite missing the last three months of the regular season. He'll look to continue being an impactful scorer in the second round.