Stone scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.
Stone's goal was the game-winner, and he also set up both of Chandler Stephenson's tallies. With three goals and five assists over five first-round contests, Stone looks to be in peak form despite missing the last three months of the regular season. He'll look to continue being an impactful scorer in the second round.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Provides helper in 2OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Takes over in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ready to return Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Progressing without setbacks•