Stone scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Stone tallied his 20th goal of the year at 5:14 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger has reached that scoring milestone in seven straight campaigns. This year, he has 57 points, 88 shots on net, a plus-26 rating and 26 PIM through 49 appearances as the Golden Knights' leading scorer.