Stone produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Stone's secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's goal was the former's 40th assist of the season. The 28-year-old Stone has been fairly consistent this year with 61 points, 97 shots on net, a plus-26 rating and 28 PIM through 54 outings. He's two points shy of last year's output from 65 contests, and he'll have one more chance Wednesday versus the Sharks to add to his 2020-21 scoring totals.
