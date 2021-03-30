Stone produced a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Stone earned the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the second period that tied the game at 1-1. The 28-year-old Stone has been a steady scoring presence with 12 tallies and 28 helpers through 32 contests. He's picked up 11 power-play points, 53 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 20 PIM as one of the most productive wingers in the league.