Stone produced a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Stone earned the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the second period that tied the game at 1-1. The 28-year-old Stone has been a steady scoring presence with 12 tallies and 28 helpers through 32 contests. He's picked up 11 power-play points, 53 shots on net, a plus-18 rating and 20 PIM as one of the most productive wingers in the league.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Records helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of goals and assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Point streak up to 10 games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to nine games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Points in eight straight outings•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes twice in win•