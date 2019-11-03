Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Reaching new heights
Stone dialed up a primary assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Stone is up to 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) on the young season. For perspective, the league average in that universally adopted fantasy category is 5.0. The prolific two-way contributor is on a career-best pace to the sheer delight of his fantasy owners.
