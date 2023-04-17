Stone (back) was activated from long-term injured reserve Monday ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday in Game 1 versus Winnipeg.

Stone last played Jan. 12 against Florida and underwent back surgery Jan. 31. In 43 appearances this season, he has supplied 17 goals, 38 points and 113 shots on net. Stone has been skating on the third line during practices but should slot in on the top power-play unit of the Golden Knights.