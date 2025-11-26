Stone (wrist) is set to be activated off long-term injured reserve and play Wednesday versus Ottawa.

Stone hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 18, but he was off to an amazing start before getting hurt, supplying two goals and 13 points through six outings. With his return, Vegas is expected to roll three high-end scoring lines, including Stone being partnered with Mitch Marner and Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl are each projected to headline their own lines at even strength, but Eichel, Hertl, Stone, Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev are set to unite on the top power-play unit. Cole Reinhardt is projected to be a healthy scratch Wednesday due to Stone's return.