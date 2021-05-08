Stone notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Stone set up Alec Martinez for a tally at 19:50 of the second period. The 28-year-old Stone has shown little sign of cooling off late in the season with seven points in his last six games. The star winger has 21 goals, 60 points, 95 shots, a plus-25 rating and 17 power-play points through 52 contests. This is his fourth straight 60-point campaign and the sixth such season in his career.