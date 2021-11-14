Stone provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Playing for the first time in nearly a month, Stone got on the scoresheet by setting up Evgenii Dadonov's third-period marker. Stone missed 12 games, but he's up to four helpers in three appearances this year. The 29-year-old logged 18:38 of ice time Saturday, so he was immediately thrust into a top-six role in his return. He might need a little time to shake off the rust, but he should be a high-tier fantasy winger going forward.