Stone notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Stone set up Max Pacioretty 40 seconds into the first period, but that was all the offense the Golden Knights could produce. The 28-year-old Stone is tied for fifth in the league in points with 39 (12 goals, 27 assists) through 30 games. The Manitoba native has added a plus-20 rating, 53 shots on net and 20 PIM.
