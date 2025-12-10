Stone tallied two assists, placed three shots on net and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Stone picked up two secondary helpers Tuesday, with the latter on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-tying goal late into the third period. After his pair of helpers, Stone is up to 18 assists, 22 points and 32 shots on net through 13 games this season. There is no secret regarding the 33-year-old winger's value in fantasy. He is one of the league's best players when healthy and has at least one point in each of the 13 games he's played in this year. However, his injury history is extensive, as he hasn't appeared in more than 70 regular-season games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign. Despite his susceptibility to injuries, Stone's offensive prowess far outweighs the chance of re-injury, as he remains on the best point pace of his career despite playing in less than half of Vegas' games this season.