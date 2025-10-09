Stone registered two power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Stone won't be the top winger for Vegas anymore now that Mitch Marner is in town, but the former can still be quite effective in a middle-six role. The 33-year-old Stone put up 67 points in 66 regular-season outings in 2024-25, his highest total in both production and games played in his six full campaigns with the Golden Knights. For now, Stone is playing on the second line, though his spot on the first power-play unit should be enough to give his offense a boost as he tries to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2020-21.