Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Remains week-to-week
According to coach Pete DeBoer, Stone (lower body) is still considered week-to-week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
DeBoer still believes Stone will be back in time to play a few regular-season games, but his return certainly doesn't sound imminent. Unfortunately for his owners, it doesn't sound like Stone will be back in time to contribute during the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Set to miss more time•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Serves up four apples•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Bushel of apples in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Throws down a fiver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.