Stone scored his 31st goal of the season in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Stone added five shots in the contest. He's up to 69 points (31 tallies, 38 helpers) in 68 games between the Senators and Golden Knights. Stone's played at nearly a point-per-game pace with seven points in eight games since being traded to Vegas, and he remains a productive fantasy option.

