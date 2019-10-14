Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Riding three-game goal streak
Stone scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
After Dustin Brown made it 4-2 in the third period, Stone needed only 17 seconds to restore the three-goal advantage for Vegas. Stone has four goals and nine points through six games in a spectacular opening stretch of the year. He's added 17 shots on goal as well.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two power-play points Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Pair of points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.