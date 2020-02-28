Stone will not be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Friday due to a lower-body issue.

Stone has been feast or famine of late, as he has recorded four multi-point games in his last 10 contests and was held off the scoresheet in the other six. Of the 15 points the winger put up in those outings, five of them were scored on the power play. Reilly Smith figures to jump up to the top line with Stone on the shelf.