Stone scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Stone has four goals and six assists over his last nine outings. His tally Saturday was the 600th point of his NHL career, coming in his 665th appearance. He's played at an elite level when healthy in 2024-25, racking up 10 goals, 33 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 25 contests this season.