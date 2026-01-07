Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Scores in fifth straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
Stone has found the back of the net in five straight games, and he remains a dominant scoring weapon for a Golden Knights offense that continues to find ways to produce. Stone missed 16 games due to injury between Oct. 20 and Nov. 24, but he's looked excellent since returning to the ice. In his 19 games since he was activated from the injured list, the 33-year-old winger has posted 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) and a plus-4 rating.
