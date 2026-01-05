Stone scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

This was Stone's fourth straight game with a goal. The 33-year-old winger has scored six times and added three assists over his last nine outings as he continues to be steady in a top-six role. He's at 12 goals, 33 points, 59 shots on net, 13 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances. Health is always a question for Stone, but if he can avoid lengthy absences, he's on track to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.