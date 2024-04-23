Stone scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Stone returned from a 26-game absence due to a lacerated spleen, and it took him just 1:23 into the contest to make an impact. He tipped in a Noah Hanifin shot to open the scoring. Stone had 16 goals and 37 assists over 56 regular-season outings, so he could flirt with a point-per-game pace in the playoffs. He also saw 17:09 of ice time Monday -- that's lower than his 19:24 average ice time from the regular season, but it was second-most among Vegas forwards in Game 1.