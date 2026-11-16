Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Stone had gone a season-worst five games without a goal entering Sunday. His last five points, dating back to Oct. 30 versus the Devils, have all come with the man advantage. Stone is at 11 goals, 10 assists, 41 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances this season, playing in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit. He's earned 11 of his points on the power play.