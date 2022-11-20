Stone scored a pair of goals on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Stone converted a penalty shot in the second period and tallied again in the third. It was his first multi-goal game of the year, and he stole a bit of thunder from linemate Jack Eichel, who had top billing in a budding rivalry against fellow top pick from 2015 Connor McDavid. Stone is up to seven goals, 15 points, 49 shots, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 19 contests this season.