Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Serves up four apples
Stone registered four assists, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
It's Stone's fourth multi-point effort in the last nine games. He's racked up three goals and 12 helpers in that span, but he's only been on the scoresheet in four of those contests. Sporadic as his offense is now, the 27-year-old has 63 points (21 tallies, 42 helpers) through 64 games. Stone remains an elite wing option in fantasy.
