Stone (back) is expected to take the ice for the start of training camp but will likely be limited at the onset, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.

Stone seems to be trending in the right direction that will see him ready to go for Opening Night as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery. The 30-year-old winger was limited to just 37 appearances last season due to injury but still managed to register nine goals and 21 assists. If he can stay fit, Stone should be able to reach the 20-goal threshold and offer top-end fantasy value.