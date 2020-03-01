Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Set to miss more time
Coach Peter DeBoer said Sunday that Stone is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Stone was a scratch for Friday's game against Buffalo, and this news suggests he could miss a significant portion of time. DeBoer was hopeful that the team will have Stone back before the end of the regular season but didn't offer a guarantee on the matter. The 27-year-old will be a huge loss for the Golden Knights, especially considering he's racked up 21 goals and 63 points through 65 games this season. As long as Stone is sidelined, look for Reilly Smith to jump up to the top line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Serves up four apples•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Bushel of apples in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Throws down a fiver•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Notches 18th goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.