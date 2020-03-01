Coach Peter DeBoer said Sunday that Stone is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Stone was a scratch for Friday's game against Buffalo, and this news suggests he could miss a significant portion of time. DeBoer was hopeful that the team will have Stone back before the end of the regular season but didn't offer a guarantee on the matter. The 27-year-old will be a huge loss for the Golden Knights, especially considering he's racked up 21 goals and 63 points through 65 games this season. As long as Stone is sidelined, look for Reilly Smith to jump up to the top line.