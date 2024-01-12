Stone notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.
The Golden Knights got a 2-on-1 in overtime, and Stone fed Alex Pietrangelo for the game-winning tally. While Stone has gone six games without a goal, he has four assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 40 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 42 appearances this season while playing in a top-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Draws assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Notches helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Earns 25th assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: On four-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Hands out assist•