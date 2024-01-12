Stone notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Golden Knights got a 2-on-1 in overtime, and Stone fed Alex Pietrangelo for the game-winning tally. While Stone has gone six games without a goal, he has four assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The winger is up to 40 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 42 appearances this season while playing in a top-six role.