Stone recorded three assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Stone played provider for his linemates, setting up Max Pacioretty twice and William Karlsson once in the contest. There's been no stopping Stone in the series -- he's racked up two goals and four assists through four games. The 28-year-old winger has six goals, eight helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 12 appearances.