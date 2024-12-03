Stone (lower body) upgraded to a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Stone appears to be close to returning from a 12-game absence. The right-shot winger won't suit up Tuesday against Edmonton, but he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's divisional matchup in Anaheim. Stone will slot back into a top-six role, and he'll provide an added boost to a Vegas power play that ranks fifth in the NHL (27.4 percent).
