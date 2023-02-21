Stone (back) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

This is likely a paper move for Vegas to have some cap space to work with ahead of the trade deadline. Stone has already missed the last 13 games and there's been no information on when the team expects him to return. If the Golden Knights add some reinforcements at the deadline, the 30-year-old may not be able to return during the regular season.