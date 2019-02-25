Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Signs massive contract with Vegas

Stone, whom the Golden Knights acquired in a trade with the Senators on Monday, promptly signed an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

There's a firesale in Ottawa with Senators GM Pierre Dorion having sent Stone to Vegas after Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene were already packaged to Columbus over the weekend. Stone's massive contract with the Golden Knights goes to show that the young franchise is serious about its quest to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. Stone, a proficient possession player who averaged 0.85 points per game over parts of seven seasons with the Senators, projects to slot in on the second line with Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny, and that naturally comes with power-play responsibilities as well.