Stone scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.

He put Vegas up 3-1 at 14:58 of the first with a snap shot on his own rebound. Stone has six points, including three goals, in his last six games, and 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 28 games this season. The winger is producing at his standard pace, but his minus-3 rating is an oddity. The last time Stone was on the negative side of the ledger was 2015-16 (minus-4). We don't know if it means anything other than it being reflective of overall team scuffles through November. But it's a curiosity for a guy considered to be one of the NHL's best two-way forwards.